Contrasting Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Texas Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Hingham Institution for Savings is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Community Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $14.43 million 2.62 $1.75 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 2.98 $37.52 million $14.57 11.25

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 0.04% 0.01% N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 17.74% 5.70% 0.53%

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Texas Community Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington, D.C. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

