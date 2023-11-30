Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Raised by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 248,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

