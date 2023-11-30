Comparing HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 29.71% 34.60% 23.65% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heritage Global and HRsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.17%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than HRsoft.

This table compares Heritage Global and HRsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $59.09 million 1.77 $15.49 million $0.47 6.00 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Global beats HRsoft on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About HRsoft

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

