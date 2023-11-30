Comparing Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) & Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF – Get Free Report) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Power and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies 12.27% 17.53% 13.51%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $59.99 million 3.15 $6.13 million $0.35 25.66

This table compares Dynex Power and Everspin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dynex Power and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.63%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Dynex Power.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Dynex Power on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Power

Dynex Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial power equipment. Its equipment includes high power bipolar semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules, high power electronic assemblies and radiation hard silicon-on-sapphire integrated circuits. Its power products are used in power electronic applications which include electric power transmission and distribution, renewable and distributed energy, marine, and rail traction motor drives, aerospace, electric vehicles, industrial automation and controls and power supplies. Its integrated circuit products are used in applications in the aerospace industry. The company was founded on June 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Lincoln, the United Kingdom.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

