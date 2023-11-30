Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36 EPS.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,445,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

