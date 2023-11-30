Celebrus Technologies’ (CLBS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.17) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Monday.
Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
Celebrus Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
Celebrus Technologies Company Profile
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
