Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $50.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Catalent by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after buying an additional 2,886,309 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $120,456,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $74,987,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,565,000.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

