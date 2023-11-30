Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Up 2.9%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 793,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,397,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

Get Bumble alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bumble

Bumble Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bumble by 23.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Bumble by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.