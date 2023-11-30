BuildUp (BUP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

BuildUp (BUP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. BuildUp has a market cap of $1.26 million and $1,664.52 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BuildUp has traded up 60.2% against the dollar. One BuildUp token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 3,465,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,500,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 3,465,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.00360034 USD and is down -10.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,957.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuildUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BuildUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BuildUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

