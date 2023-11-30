Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 28,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 387,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $120,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

