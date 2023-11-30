Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.9% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.48. 1,503,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

