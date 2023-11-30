Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 16.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $220.21 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.91 and its 200 day moving average is $267.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

