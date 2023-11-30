Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,962,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 231,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.62. 486,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,943. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.