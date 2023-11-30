Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,649,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.64. 218,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,438. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $301.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.