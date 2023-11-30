Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $203.07. 17,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average of $199.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $175.70 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.