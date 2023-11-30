Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,675,000 after buying an additional 221,708 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after buying an additional 171,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,277. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.07 and its 200-day moving average is $200.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.80 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

