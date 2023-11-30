Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) PT at C$13.48

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNW. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RNW

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$14.74. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.