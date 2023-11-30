Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) PT at C$13.48

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.98.
Several research firms have recently commented on RNW. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance
TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 313.33%.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
