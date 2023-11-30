BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £47,000 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 10,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($59,365.92).
BP Stock Performance
BP stock opened at GBX 471.95 ($5.96) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 509.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 488.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 447.20 ($5.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.21).
BP Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,072.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on BP
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
