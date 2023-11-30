BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £47,000 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 10,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($59,365.92).

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 471.95 ($5.96) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 509.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 488.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.93, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 447.20 ($5.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.21).

Get BP alerts:

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,072.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.95) to GBX 625 ($7.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BP from GBX 490 ($6.19) to GBX 525 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on BP from GBX 515 ($6.50) to GBX 555 ($7.01) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 650 ($8.21) to GBX 660 ($8.34) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 623.10 ($7.87).

Read Our Latest Analysis on BP

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.