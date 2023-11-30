Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sarah E. Nash Sells 4,113 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BLKB stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $277.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $57,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

