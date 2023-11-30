Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $902.08 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.10 or 0.00121491 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $902.08 million and $39.89 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,948.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.88 or 0.00587332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,566,044 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

