BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.82.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,159,926.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

