AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 316,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,976,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,883,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,304,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 934,539 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

