Analyzing Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.47 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.23 $3.41 billion $8.41 27.25

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 2 3 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Scientific and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $248.42, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Core Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% Automatic Data Processing 19.07% 102.59% 6.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Core Scientific on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

