Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT at $28.40

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,055. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 154.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

