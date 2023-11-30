Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT at $53.86

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.77.

ARVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arvinas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 79.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 407.9% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.86. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.