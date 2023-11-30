Analysts Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT at $53.86

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.77.
ARVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Arvinas
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas
Arvinas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.86. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.