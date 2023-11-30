AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Down 5.5%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 880,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,982,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMTD Digital by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

