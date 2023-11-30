Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $142.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002009 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004291 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,102,506 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

