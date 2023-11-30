AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

SKFRY stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

