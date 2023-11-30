514,000 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 195,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,339.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 111,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 872,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

