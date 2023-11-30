2,589,000 Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,589,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,486,000. Vertex accounts for about 4.7% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after buying an additional 345,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 41.3% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,092,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after buying an additional 319,126 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $128,052.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,184,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $128,052.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,184,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,899,025 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $49,488,591.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,973,879 shares of company stock worth $97,704,069. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of VERX stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 117,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,480. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

