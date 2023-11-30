1,571 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 591,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 407.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 601,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,398,000 after acquiring an additional 263,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.89. 109,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

