Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.
Zscaler Stock Performance
ZS opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.
View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
