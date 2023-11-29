Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

