Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Reduced by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,150 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.39.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

YUM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.21. The company had a trading volume of 40,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,545. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

