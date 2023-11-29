Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,866 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 729,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,771. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

