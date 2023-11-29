Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $21.55 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.68. The stock had a trading volume of 237,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

