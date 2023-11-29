Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.36% and a negative net margin of 294.90%.
Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.54. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.31.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.
