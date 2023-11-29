Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,961,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $202.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

