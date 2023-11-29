TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) vs. BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV) Head-To-Head Analysis

BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Free Report) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BitNile Metaverse and TotalEnergies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BitNile Metaverse alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitNile Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A TotalEnergies 0 6 3 0 2.33

TotalEnergies has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.97%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than BitNile Metaverse.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

BitNile Metaverse has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BitNile Metaverse and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitNile Metaverse N/A -533.91% -169.77% TotalEnergies 8.10% 21.81% 8.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of BitNile Metaverse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of BitNile Metaverse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BitNile Metaverse and TotalEnergies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitNile Metaverse $30,000.00 67.28 -$81.63 million N/A N/A TotalEnergies $281.00 billion 0.60 $20.53 billion $7.84 8.80

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than BitNile Metaverse.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats BitNile Metaverse on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitNile Metaverse

(Get Free Report)

BitNile Metaverse, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates gaming platform in the United States. It also owns and operates bitnile.com metaverse platform, a social networking community that allows users to engage and purchase digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. The company offers virtual markets, a graphic product that changes the appearance of characters in virtual real estate, digital art, and other collectibles; sweepstakes gaming, a gaming zone for virtual and real money prizes; building private spaces, a design option that allows users to construct and customize their dream homes or private spaces; and real and virtual concerts, a concert for users. In addition, it provides fashion, electronics, and home related goods for marketplaces; organizes competitions for users, as well as enables users to interact with individuals with socialization and connectivity related products. Further, the company offers gaming options for users, sweepstakes, and social gaming experience users. BitNile Metaverse, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in integrated gas, including liquified natural gas (LNG), and low carbon electricity businesses; and upstream and midstream LNG activities. Its Exploration & Production segment offers carbon storage and nature-based solutions. The Refining & Chemicals segment provides refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals; and supply and trading of oil, and marine shipping services. Its Marketing & Services segment engages in the supply and marketing of petroleum products. TotalEnergies SE was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for BitNile Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitNile Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.