Thematics Asset Management Sells 61,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.08% of Avantor worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 1,730,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,361. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

