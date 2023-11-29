Thematics Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,676 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.14% of CrowdStrike worth $47,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $16.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.99. 4,106,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $229.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.05, a P/E/G ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

