Thematics Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.1% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,549 shares of company stock worth $4,413,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.91 on Wednesday, hitting $275.63. The stock had a trading volume of 144,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $277.17.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
