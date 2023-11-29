Thematics Asset Management Has $20.85 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,888 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,802 shares of company stock worth $6,574,420. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.4 %

ADSK traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.52. The stock had a trading volume of 436,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

