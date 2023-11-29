Thematics Asset Management Has $18.66 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $14.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,096.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,052.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,196.34.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

