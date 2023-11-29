Thematics Asset Management Has $18.13 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

CYBR stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.35. 72,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.36. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $199.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

