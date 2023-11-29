Thematics Asset Management Has $11.71 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Masco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after buying an additional 552,226 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,912,000 after buying an additional 94,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Masco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,608,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,461,000 after buying an additional 527,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 176,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

