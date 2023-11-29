Thematics Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $126.53. 2,334,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

