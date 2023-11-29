Thematics Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $21,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $550.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,443. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $559.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

