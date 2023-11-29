Thematics Asset Management Buys 4,291 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.25% of SPS Commerce worth $17,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.43.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $510,970.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,828.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,902 shares of company stock worth $4,915,416. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.53. 13,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,689. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $196.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.24.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

