Thematics Asset Management Buys 4,000 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,798,000 after buying an additional 305,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,804,000 after buying an additional 133,793 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jill Hudkins sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $149,055.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $415,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jill Hudkins sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $149,055.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $415,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,072,117. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TTEK traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $158.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,366. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.19 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

