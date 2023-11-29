Thematics Asset Management Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,012. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.